Apple Watch Owners Challenged to Earn Thanksgiving Day Activity Achievement

As with past holidays, Apple Watch owners can earn an exclusive badge and an iMessage sticker if they complete the challenge.
To earn the turkey-themed badge and sticker, Apple Watch wearers must clock up a 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) walk, run, or wheelchair workout. Apple's Thanksgiving Day challenge was first spotted by Kyle Seth Gray, who shared his discovery on Twitter.
To record the activity, wearers need to use Apple's stock Workout app or a third-party app that feeds data to Apple's HealthKit. An Apple Watch user's history of achievements can be viewed any time via the Achievements tab on the iOS Activity app.
Apple first challenged Apple Watch owners to get out on Thanksgiving Day in 2016, and then again in 2017, but no challenge was forthcoming in 2018.
Thanksgiving is a U.S. holiday, so the challenge obviously won't show up for Apple Watch users set to other regions. The last special activity challenge Apple promoted occurred on Monday for Veterans Day.