Twitter Introducing 'Topics' Feature That Lets Users Follow Subjects of Interest

According to an official Twitter blog post, Topic suggestions will soon start appearing in user timelines and in search, based on what they tend to look for and already follow on the social media platform.
When a user follows a topic, like a music band, sports team, or celebrity, they'll see tweets from a broad range of accounts that share the same interest.
Previously, all of the work was on you to figure out the best way to keep up with what's happening by following certain accounts, searching for it, or looking in the Explore tab for the latest. Now, you have the option of seeing the most relevant and interesting Tweets about what you care about with a single tap, and the conversation will come to you.A Topics option already appears in the mobile app's sidebar menu, but currently just shows an introductory screen for the feature. When the feature rolls out in full, it will list the topics you've followed.
Hot takes? Always. Hot topics? Brand new.— Twitter (@Twitter) November 11, 2019
Now you can follow specific topics to discover the Tweets you care about. pic.twitter.com/3tVBRFuTYd
Future features will include the ability to preview the feed content of a topic before choosing to follow it, the ability to add topics to lists, and the ability to mute topics.
Twitter says that Topic suggestions will start showing up in timelines and in searches from November 13, with a worldwide rollout taking place over the coming months.