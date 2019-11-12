Apple Shares Featurette on Making of 'Ghostwriter' Apple TV+ Show

"Ghostwriter" on Apple TV+ is a remake of the of the original "Ghostwriter" series that aired on PBS from 1992 to 1995. It follows the story of a group of kids who discover a ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, going on to solve fiction-related mysteries to learn more about it.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business.Andrew Orenstein, producer of "Ghostwriter," says that he hopes kids will watch each episode to see how the mystery plays out before going back to rewatch it to find all of the easter eggs.
"Ghostwriter" is one of the Apple TV+ shows aimed at children along with "Helpsters," a show from the makers of "Sesame Street" that's aimed at teaching young kids the basics of coding.
Apple has other TV shows aimed at children in the works, but at the current time, "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" are the only two kids shows available. Apple TV+ is available on multiple platforms for $4.99 per month.
Separately, on its Apple YouTube channel, Apple today shared a trailer for "What the Golf," one of the games that's available on Apple Arcade.
Apple has been sharing trailers for some of the more popular Apple Arcade games in recent weeks, presumably with the aim of luring in new subscribers. Apple Arcade offers access to over 90 gaming titles for $4.99 per month.