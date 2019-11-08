New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Disney+ to Launch in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK on March 31, 2020

Friday November 8, 2019 1:35 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Disney+ is coming to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom on March 31, about four months after it launches in the U.S. on November 12.


Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the launch date for the European markets yesterday during an earnings call, the same day it was revealed that the streaming service would be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices.

Disney+ will also be on LG and Samsung smart TVs, Roku's streaming devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Xbox One, and PS4 at launch.

Disney+ is already available in the Netherlands, where it launched as a free pilot trial back in September. Iger said on Thursday that Disney+ is coming to more countries and additional launch dates will be announced soon.


Iger didn't mention how much European customers would have to pay to access its 500 feature films and over 7,500 shows, including the entire Pixar library and a raft of original content.

The service will cost $6.99 per month in the U.S. and will cost 6.99 euros per month in the Netherlands from November 12.

