Apple Arcade Now Has 100 Games With Addition of New Titles Today, Including 'Guildlings'

Friday November 8, 2019 6:55 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple Arcade today added six new games to the subscription service, all available to play on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (via Engadget):

  • Discolored by Shifty Eye: A surreal, first-person puzzle adventure game that tasks you with restoring the color to a once-vibrant world.
  • Guildlings by Sirvo Studios: A story-driven episodic adventure from the maker of Threes, telling a lighthearted coming-of-age fantasy story about a group of friends on a mythical quest.
  • Sociable Soccer by Rogue Games: A fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game that includes gameplay on the soccer field and also a full team management system.
  • UFO on Tape: First Contact by Revolutionary Concepts: An AR game that puts you in the shoes of a UFO hunter.
  • Takeshi & Hiroshi by Oink Games: A 1-hour long short story about two brothers, taking place in the real world and inside of a role playing game that one of the brothers is making.
  • Marble It Up: Mayhem! by The Marble Collective: A puzzle game where you have to safely navigate a marble across vast and treacherous landscapes.
All six games are available to play on iPhone, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌, with Discolored, Guildlings, and Sociable Soccer also available on Mac.

With the addition of these six games, ‌Apple Arcade‌ has now reached 100 total games on iOS and tvOS, and 92 on macOS. Apple has been adding new games to ‌Apple Arcade‌ over the weeks, following the service's launch on September 19.


With a $4.99/month subscription to ‌Apple Arcade‌, you can gain unlimited access to these 100 games for iPhone, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ (as well as many on the Mac). If the game is on ‌Apple Arcade‌, it does not have any in-app purchases or ads of any kind.

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide
[ 14 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
iMi
1 hour ago at 06:56 am
I’m starting to suffer from “subscription fatigue” with so many paid services now.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
benshive
32 minutes ago at 07:24 am


I’m starting to suffer from “subscription fatigue” with so many paid services now.

There's something that I hate about adding monthly payments to my life, even if I think it's worth what I'm paying. My only subscriptions are Apple Music (which gives me Apple TV+ for free) and Netflix. I'm probably going to end up cancelling Netflix ?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
29 minutes ago at 07:28 am


It's included with the $4.99/month student subscription to Apple Music. Really good deal.


Damnit, lol. I have a Family Plan. You kids get all the perks.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jeaz
57 minutes ago at 06:59 am
I've been pleasantly surprised about the Arcade. Didn't have high hopes before, but there's been really nice games in there so you are easily getting your 5 bucks a month value. The key question is how they'll keep up over time.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
40 minutes ago at 07:16 am
A Marble Madness-type game would translate well to touch controls and/or accelerometer controls.

And it would be just the thing to hook my dad, too. I can't tell you how many hours he spent on my NES playing the OG cartridge.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fosteram27
37 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Waiting for a killer app before i subscribe. There's some interesting looking titles but no must haves for me yet.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
benshive
29 minutes ago at 07:27 am


...How do you have Apple TV+ for free via Apple Music?

It's included with the $4.99/month student subscription to Apple Music. Really good deal.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]