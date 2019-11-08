Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Arcade Now Has 100 Games With Addition of New Titles Today, Including 'Guildlings'
- Discolored by Shifty Eye: A surreal, first-person puzzle adventure game that tasks you with restoring the color to a once-vibrant world.
- Guildlings by Sirvo Studios: A story-driven episodic adventure from the maker of Threes, telling a lighthearted coming-of-age fantasy story about a group of friends on a mythical quest.
- Sociable Soccer by Rogue Games: A fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game that includes gameplay on the soccer field and also a full team management system.
- UFO on Tape: First Contact by Revolutionary Concepts: An AR game that puts you in the shoes of a UFO hunter.
- Takeshi & Hiroshi by Oink Games: A 1-hour long short story about two brothers, taking place in the real world and inside of a role playing game that one of the brothers is making.
- Marble It Up: Mayhem! by The Marble Collective: A puzzle game where you have to safely navigate a marble across vast and treacherous landscapes.
With the addition of these six games, Apple Arcade has now reached 100 total games on iOS and tvOS, and 92 on macOS. Apple has been adding new games to Apple Arcade over the weeks, following the service's launch on September 19.
With a $4.99/month subscription to Apple Arcade, you can gain unlimited access to these 100 games for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (as well as many on the Mac). If the game is on Apple Arcade, it does not have any in-app purchases or ads of any kind.
There's something that I hate about adding monthly payments to my life, even if I think it's worth what I'm paying. My only subscriptions are Apple Music (which gives me Apple TV+ for free) and Netflix. I'm probably going to end up cancelling Netflix ?
I’m starting to suffer from “subscription fatigue” with so many paid services now.
It's included with the $4.99/month student subscription to Apple Music. Really good deal.
Damnit, lol. I have a Family Plan. You kids get all the perks.
And it would be just the thing to hook my dad, too. I can't tell you how many hours he spent on my NES playing the OG cartridge.
...How do you have Apple TV+ for free via Apple Music?
