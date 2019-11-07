Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
YouTuber Compares Original 2007 iPhone to New iPhone 11 Pro
The video goes over details like camera quality, design, feature set, and more, offering an interesting look at just how much the iPhone has changed over the course of the last decade.
There are no surprises here given the impressive number of technology updates that have been implemented over the years, but it's still a fun look back at how different things were in 2007.
Compared to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, the 3.5-inch original iPhone almost looks like a toy because of its small size, though there are undoubtedly some iPhone fans who miss the tiny screen and the ability to easily use a device one-handed.
Some of the biggest iPhone upgrades have come in the form of camera improvements. The single-lens 2-megapixel camera available in 2007 was decent back in the day and can still put out web cam-quality photos, but today we have 12-megapixel triple-lens cameras with features like Portrait Mode and Night Mode that can rival some DSLRs.
As MKBHD points out, the comparison between the original iPhone and the iPhone 11 Pro is also interesting because it leaves us imagining what kind of technology changes we might be seeing in another 12 years. It's impossible to see that far ahead, but folding technology, super fast 5G connection speeds, and more could be coming in the not too distant future.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
As MKBHD points out, the comparison between the original iPhone and the iPhone 11 Pro is also interesting because it leaves us imagining what kind of technology changes we might be seeing in another 12 years.
Not really when you consider phones and technology haven't changed much in the last 5-6 years. The biggest advances over the past 12 years were front-loaded in the early years of the period.
faceID
In-display fingerprint sensors
In-display front facing cameras
Neural engines in processors
Edge to edge displays
Stacked motherboards
5g
Ultrawide band
Sonar sensors
Squeeze sensors
Reverse wireless charging
90/120 hz displays on mobile
Time of flight sensors in cameras
Folding display phones
Etc.
All within the last quarter of your 12 year period. I’m sorry that you have a high bar for what counts as “innovation,” but the rest of us are happy to see companies continue to innovate
Not really when you consider phones and technology haven't changed much in the last 5-6 years. The biggest advances over the past 12 years were front-loaded in the early years of the period.
The single-lens 2-megapixel camera available in 2007 was decent back in the day
No it wasn‘t.
Actually it was worse than most of the built-in phone cameras back then.
I still have a 1G iPhone and I pick it up from time to time. All I can say is that when it's in my hand it feels perfect.
My 11 by contrast feels clunky and ham handed. Pointlessly and purposelessly thin.
I'd gladly give up the Games and Apps that really need a larger screen to have better tech in the original case.
[ Read All Comments ]