Deals: Amazon Discounts 2019 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to New Low Prices (Starting at $900)

Thursday November 7, 2019 5:09 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today opened up new sales on the latest models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, with discounts starting as low as $899.99 for the MacBook Air and $1,099.99 for the MacBook Pro.

Across the board, all models listed below are the lowest price that we have ever tracked among the major Apple resellers online. Be sure to head to Amazon to check out the discounts before they expire.

13-Inch MacBook Pro


For the MacBook Pro sale, Amazon is discounting the new models from Mid 2019, all focused on 13-inch sizes. Best Buy is matching the prices of these models, and offers a few discounts on alternate color options as well.

13-Inch MacBook Air


You can also save on a few models of the latest MacBook Air, starting as low as $899.99 for the 128GB configuration.

