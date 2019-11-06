Twitter Issues iOS App Update to Fix Buggy Auto-Refresh Timeline Behavior

Wednesday November 6, 2019 2:00 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Twitter has pushed out a point release for its official iPhone and iPad app after numerous reports of buggy auto-refresh behavior began appearing on social media.

A number of users who updated to version 8.1 of the app, released last week, said that their Twitter timeline was refreshing randomly and making them lose track of what they were reading.

It's unclear what's been causing the jumpy auto-scrolling behavior – presumably whatever changes were made to the auto-refresh function were supposed to happen invisibly and update the top of the timeline so that scrolling up to see new tweets would be seamless.


Regardless, Twitter acknowledged the "frustrating" issue on Monday and asked users for patience while it looked into the problem.

This morning, the company released a fix to its iOS app in the form of version 8.1.5, so make sure you visit the App Store to update if you've been affected by the issue. Direct Link

Tag: Twitter
3 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
RosOne
27 minutes ago at 02:09 am
I like how I have to switch back to “Show latest tweets” every week.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]