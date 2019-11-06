Twitter Issues iOS App Update to Fix Buggy Auto-Refresh Timeline Behavior

A number of users who updated to version 8.1 of the app, released last week, said that their Twitter timeline was refreshing randomly and making them lose track of what they were reading.
It's unclear what's been causing the jumpy auto-scrolling behavior – presumably whatever changes were made to the auto-refresh function were supposed to happen invisibly and update the top of the timeline so that scrolling up to see new tweets would be seamless.
We know your timeline auto-scrolling on iOS is frustrating and we’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’re working on fixing this now. Thanks for sticking with us.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 4, 2019
Regardless, Twitter acknowledged the "frustrating" issue on Monday and asked users for patience while it looked into the problem.
This morning, the company released a fix to its iOS app in the form of version 8.1.5, so make sure you visit the App Store to update if you've been affected by the issue. Direct Link