Deals Spotlight: Save Nearly 50% on Anker's Portable Batteries, Wireless Earphones, and More on Amazon

Tuesday November 5, 2019 6:49 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon's latest Gold Box deal today is offering up to 48 percent off of select Anker accessories, including portable batteries, wireless earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more. We've rounded up the sale below, so be sure to check it out soon if you're interested because it will only last until later tonight.

As is usual with Amazon's Gold Box sales, all of the discounts have been automatically applied and you will not need any separate discount codes for these Anker deals. In addition to the items listed below, you can also save on a Nebula Capsule II Mini Projector and a carrying case for the projector.

Anker Deal of the Day 11/5


Our full Deals Roundup has even more of the latest bargains on Apple-related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments