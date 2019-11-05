Deals Spotlight: Save Nearly 50% on Anker's Portable Batteries, Wireless Earphones, and More on Amazon

As is usual with Amazon's Gold Box sales, all of the discounts have been automatically applied and you will not need any separate discount codes for these Anker deals. In addition to the items listed below, you can also save on a Nebula Capsule II Mini Projector and a carrying case for the projector.
Anker Deal of the Day 11/5
- PowerWave Pad - $11.99, down from $15.99
- PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $20.99, down from $29.99
- Soundcore Icon Speaker - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore Icon Speaker Earphones - $55.30, down from $79.00
- Soundcore Icon Mini Earphones - $69.30, down from $99.00
- Soundcore Model Zero Speaker - $118.89, down from $199.99
- 5-Pack PowerLine Micro USB Cables - $11.19, down from $15.99
- 3-in-1 USB-C Hub - $20.99, down from $29.99
- PowerCore II Slim 10,000 mAh Portable Battery - $25.19, down from $35.99