Naim Adding AirPlay 2 Support to High End Network Streamers

British audio company Naim Audio today announced plans to add AirPlay 2 support to its high-end network streamers through a free update that will be coming in the future.The update will bring ‌AirPlay‌ 2 to the ND 555 ($24,698), NDX 2 ($5,999), and the ND5 XS 2 ($2,700). Naim has previously updated its Mu-so and Uniti ranges with ‌AirPlay‌ 2 support, so with the upcoming software, Naim's entire family of music streaming products will support ‌AirPlay‌ 2.‌AirPlay‌ 2 is designed to allow iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more to stream audio to multiple ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled speakers throughout the home at one time for a whole home audio experience.There's no word on when Naim plans to provide the new firmware, but once it is available, the Naim app will prompt customers to perform an over-the-air update to get the ‌AirPlay‌ 2 functionality.There are a number of ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled speakers on the market now, including those from Bose, Libratone, Sonos, and more, along with the HomePod . Apple maintains a list of all third-party ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speakers on its website