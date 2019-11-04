Naim Adding AirPlay 2 Support to High End Network Streamers

The update will bring AirPlay 2 to the ND 555 ($24,698), NDX 2 ($5,999), and the ND5 XS 2 ($2,700). Naim has previously updated its Mu-so and Uniti ranges with AirPlay 2 support, so with the upcoming software, Naim's entire family of music streaming products will support AirPlay 2.
AirPlay 2 is designed to allow iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more to stream audio to multiple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers throughout the home at one time for a whole home audio experience.
There's no word on when Naim plans to provide the new firmware, but once it is available, the Naim app will prompt customers to perform an over-the-air update to get the AirPlay 2 functionality.
There are a number of AirPlay 2-enabled speakers on the market now, including those from Bose, Libratone, Sonos, and more, along with the HomePod. Apple maintains a list of all third-party AirPlay 2 speakers on its website.