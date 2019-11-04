Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo Discounts Every 10.2-Inch iPad Model to New Low Prices (Starting at $299 for 32GB)

Monday November 4, 2019 9:37 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo today introduced numerous discounts on the new 10.2-inch iPad that Apple updated in September 2019. Across the board these are the lowest prices we've tracked for the new iPad.

Below you can find each iPad and its corresponding sale, all of which are seeing $30 discounts this week. B&H Photo has every color and storage capacity marked down, offering a wide range of discount opportunities for shoppers as we head into the holiday season.

10.2-inch iPad at B&H ($30 off)


Additionally, Amazon has a few of these iPads on sale as well. You can get the cellular 128GB iPad, priced at $529.00, down from $559.00 ($30 off). This is only for the Gold model, and Amazon isn't currently marking down other colors in this configuration.

If you're shopping for Wi-Fi only, you can get the Silver 128GB iPad for $399.98 or the Space Gray 128GB iPad for $399.00, both down from an original price of $429.00 (about $30 off).

Apple's new iPad includes a larger 10.2-inch display and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. Our full Deals Roundup has more details on the latest discounts on Apple-related products and accessories.

