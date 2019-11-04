Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo Discounts Every 10.2-Inch iPad Model to New Low Prices (Starting at $299 for 32GB)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Below you can find each iPad and its corresponding sale, all of which are seeing $30 discounts this week. B&H Photo has every color and storage capacity marked down, offering a wide range of discount opportunities for shoppers as we head into the holiday season.
10.2-inch iPad at B&H ($30 off)
- Wi-Fi, 32GB, all colors - $299.00, down from $329.00
- Wi-Fi, 128GB, all colors - $399.00, down from $429.00
- Cellular, 32GB, all colors - $429.00, down from $459.00
- Cellular, 128GB, all colors - $529.00, down from $559.00
If you're shopping for Wi-Fi only, you can get the Silver 128GB iPad for $399.98 or the Space Gray 128GB iPad for $399.00, both down from an original price of $429.00 (about $30 off).
Apple's new iPad includes a larger 10.2-inch display and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. Our full Deals Roundup has more details on the latest discounts on Apple-related products and accessories.