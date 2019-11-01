MacRumors Giveaway: Win a USB-C Charger and a USB-C to Lightning Cable From Aukey

Aukey has several USB-C options for charging your Macs, iPads, and iPhones, including the PA-D3 and the PA-D5. The PA-D3 (priced at $43) features a USB-C port for charging a USB-C device like a MacBook or an iPad Pro, along with a USB-A port for an iPhone, Apple Watch, or another device. The USB-C port can also be used with a USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging an iPhone.
The USB-C port is 60W when used alone, or 45W when both the USB-C and USB-A ports are used together, so it's powerful enough for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It's not going to charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro as quick as the 85W charger, but it still works and multiple ports are convenient when traveling.
Aukey's PA-D5 (priced at $50) is similar to the PA D3, but instead of a USB-C and a USB-A port, it has two USB-C ports. When using one port for charging purposes, it delivers 60W, and when using both, one port delivers 45W of power while the other is 18W, so it can be used to charge a MacBook Air and an iPad Pro at full speed, or a MacBook Air while also fast charging an iPhone.
Both chargers feature slim designs thanks to GaN technology, plus there are foldable prongs, which makes them easy to take on the go, and there are built-in safeguards to protect against overheating and overcharging.
To go with its USB-C chargers, Aukey also sells a $14 USB-C to Lightning cable that can be used for fast charging recent iPhones that support the feature. The cable has a braided nylon design for durability, along with reinforcements at each end.
Aukey is providing five of each charger for us to give away to MacRumors readers, with the first five winners receiving the dual USB-C design and the next five winners receiving the USB-C/USB-A design. Each winner will also receive a USB-C to Lightning cable.
