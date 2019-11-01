Deals Spotlight: AT&T Discounts 32GB Apple TV 4K to New Low of $90 (Regular $179)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with AT&T. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the deal by visiting AT&T's website, adding the Apple TV 4K to your cart, and checking out before the offer expires. AT&T noted that customers will have a 14-day return policy on the device, and purchases are limited to four per customer. With standard shipping, the Apple TV 4K should arrive between November 6 and November 8.
Since September 10, Apple has also been bundling one year of Apple TV+ with any purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac. This means that if you take advantage of AT&T's offer today, you'll also be getting one year of Apple TV+ at no extra cost. Our Apple TV+ guide has more information on the service and its shows.
Check out our full Deals Roundup for a more detailed look at all of the newest Apple-related sales and bargains happening this week.