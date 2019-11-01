Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Shares Official Trailer for 'Ghostwriter' Show Now Available on Apple TV+
The show, which is aimed at kids, is a remake of the "Ghostwriter" series that aired on PBS from 1992 to 1995.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business."Ghostwriter" is one of the first shows available on Apple TV+ alongside "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "Dickinson," and "See."