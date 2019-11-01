Apple Shares Official Trailer for 'Ghostwriter' Show Now Available on Apple TV+

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Friday November 1, 2019 11:13 am PDT by Juli Clover
Following the launch of Apple TV+, Apple has shared the full official trailer for "Ghostwriter," one of the television shows that's available to watch right now.


The show, which is aimed at kids, is a remake of the "Ghostwriter" series that aired on PBS from 1992 to 1995.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business.
"Ghostwriter" is one of the first shows available on ‌Apple TV‌+ alongside "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "Dickinson," and "See."

