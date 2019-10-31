Deals: Amazon Discounts Refurbished 2018 MacBook Pros and Adorama Introduces Low Price on iPhone XR Smart Battery Case

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Refurbished 15-Inch MacBook Pro (2018)
Amazon has a trio of refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro models from 2018, with prices starting at $1,779.99. These sales are for the high-end configurations with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 processors, with savings reaching as high as $709 off the original prices of these models.
Amazon's "renewed" products are promised to work and look like new, and have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Each MacBook Pro comes with a 90-day guarantee, so if you aren't satisfied you can return the computer during that period.
- MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, 6-Core Intel Core i7, 256GB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, Silver - $1,779.99, down from $2,399.77 ($619 off)
- MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, 6-Core Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Space Gray - $1,889.99, down from $2,599.77 ($709 off)
- MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, 6-Core Intel Core i7, 512GB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, Silver - $1,889.99, down from $2,499.00 ($610 off)
iPhone XR Smart Battery Case
If you're on the hunt for a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XR, Adorama has marked down this accessory to the low price of $99.99, down from $129.00. At $29 off, this is the lowest price we've seen the iPhone XR Smart Battery Case at any of the major Apple resellers.
Apple's Smart Battery Case increases talk time up to 39 hours, Internet use up to 22 hours, and video playback up to 27 hours. It's also compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, so you'll be able to refuel the case and your iPhone at the same time. Head to Adorama to check out the sale before it ends.
Also note that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max versions of this accessory are on sale for $102 on Amazon right now.
Head to our full Deals Roundup for a more detailed look at all of the latest Apple-related sales going on this week.