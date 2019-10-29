New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple TV App Rolling Out to Sony TVs Ahead of Apple TV+ Launch

Tuesday October 29, 2019 1:27 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has been expanding its Apple TV app to other platforms like the Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and the Roku, and as of today, the ‌Apple TV‌ app is also rolling out to recent Sony TV sets.

As noted by 9to5Mac, owners of some 2019 Sony TV sets can install a firmware upgrade that introduces the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Image via 9to5Mac
It's not clear which Sony TVs are getting the ‌Apple TV‌ app, but it's likely the same TVs that support AirPlay 2, which includes the Sony Z9G series, the Sony A9G series, the Sony X950G Series, and the Sony X850G series.

The firmware update is being gradually released to Sony TV users, and is probably going to roll out to most prior to the November 1 launch of the ‌Apple TV‌+ streaming service. The ‌Apple TV‌ app appears to be rolling out worldwide, as a user in Brazil received the update.

On smart TVs, Apple's TV app provides access to TV shows and movies bought through iTunes, ‌Apple TV‌ Channels, and, later this week, ‌Apple TV‌+.

