Deals Spotlight: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Drops to $164.99 ($34 Off)

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever tracked on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case among the major Apple resellers, which previously sat at $169.00 for a few weeks on Amazon. For those interested in the standalone Wireless Charging Case, Adorama offers the accessory for $64.99, down from $79.00 ($14 off), which represents another low price in this sale.
Apple updated the AirPods in March 2019 with with "Hey Siri" support and various connectivity improvements thanks to the updated H1 chip. We routinely keep track of the most notable AirPods discounts in our dedicated Best Deal on AirPods guide, so be sure to check it often if you're on the hunt for new AirPods.
