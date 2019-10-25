Deals Spotlight: eBay Discounts 2019 AirPods With Charging Case to New Low Price of $125 ($34 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can head to eBay today to purchase the low-priced AirPods, which are in brand new condition and include free shipping. Shoppers should note that this is not the version of the AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case, and can only be charged through a USB-to-Lightning cable (which is included in the box).
Anyone looking for the 2019 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case can still get that pair at a discount as well, thanks to an ongoing $30 off sale on Amazon. This version of the AirPods is priced at $169.00, down from $199.00, and as of yet we have not seen a better deal on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.
The eBay offer on the AirPods with Charging Case is expected to sell out fast, so be sure to head to eBay soon if you're interested. Our full Deals Roundup is also a great place to visit for even more Apple-related sales and offers.