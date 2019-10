Brazil: Claro and Vivo



Korea: KT, SK Telecom, and LG U+



Thailand: AIS, dtac, and TrueMove







Apple Watch Series 5 models are now available to purchase at Apple Stores and select resellers in Brazil, Korea, and Thailand, with both Wi-Fi-only and cellular models released today following pre-orders.Pricing starts at R$3,999 in Brazil ₩539,000 in Korea , and ฿14,400 in Thailand Carriers:Apple has also started selling the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max in Korean stores as of today.