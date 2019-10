Sphero's New RVR Programmable and Customizable Robot Now Available for Purchase Worldwide

Following a successful debut on Kickstarter, Sphero's newest robot, the RVR, is now available for purchase worldwide.The RVR is a fully programmable and customizable RC car that's drivable right out of the box, but also built for customization with a wide range of built-in sensors and support for multiple skill levels.There's a color sensor, a light sensor, infrared, a magnetometer, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. There's a 4-pin UART expansion port that's able to work with third-party hardware like Raspberry Pi, Arduino, micro:bit, and more, for adding components like robotic arms, camera, and tons more. Sphero's littleBits add-ons are also compatible with the included USB port.The RVR includes a removable, rechargeable battery in the RVR that also offers enough juice to power third-party hardware, plus it features a high-power motor, all-terrain treads, and enough torque to be able to be driven on rougher terrain.Sphero says the RVR includes an accurate, professional-level control system that's able to navigate obstacles and uneven surfaces, plus it can interface with other Sphero robots.Sphero RVR can be purchased from the Sphero website starting today for $250.