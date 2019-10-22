Sphero's New RVR Programmable and Customizable Robot Now Available for Purchase Worldwide

The RVR is a fully programmable and customizable RC car that's drivable right out of the box, but also built for customization with a wide range of built-in sensors and support for multiple skill levels.
There's a color sensor, a light sensor, infrared, a magnetometer, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. There's a 4-pin UART expansion port that's able to work with third-party hardware like Raspberry Pi, Arduino, micro:bit, and more, for adding components like robotic arms, camera, and tons more. Sphero's littleBits add-ons are also compatible with the included USB port.
The RVR includes a removable, rechargeable battery in the RVR that also offers enough juice to power third-party hardware, plus it features a high-power motor, all-terrain treads, and enough torque to be able to be driven on rougher terrain.
Sphero says the RVR includes an accurate, professional-level control system that's able to navigate obstacles and uneven surfaces, plus it can interface with other Sphero robots.
Sphero RVR can be purchased from the Sphero website starting today for $250.