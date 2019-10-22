Serato DJ Pro and DJ Lite Now Compatible With macOS Catalina

The elimination of iTunes had an immediate impact on DJs who relied on the software to access their music libraries via XML playlist files. That's because the new Music app uses a different library format that isn't compatible with XML, which led companies like Serato and Native Instruments to advise users against upgrading to Catalina.
Fortunately, Serato's updated software works with Apple's new Music app, and libraries in Music can automatically load in the latest versions of Serato DJ Pro and DJ Lite.
Serato has also update Serato Studio for Catalina, but users will have to wait a bit longer for full Catalina support across all of Serato's software.
According to The Verge, Serato Sample and Pitch 'n Time Pro and LE are still not compatible with Catalina, but the company is actively working on updates.
Also, Serato has warned about some DJ hardware from its partners that still doesn't work with the new OS, and the status on that is said to be "out of Serato's control."
Both paid and free versions of the new DJ Pro and Lite software are available to download from Serato now.