Apple's Futuristic Thriller 'See' Premieres in California Ahead of Apple TV+ Launch

Written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, "See" stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and is reported to have a budget of $15 million per episode.
The epic post apocalyptic drama takes place in a world in which much of the human population has been wiped out by a virus and the remaining survivors have been left blind. According to Apple, dozens of visually impaired and blind actors were cast for the show, and consultants on blindness, biology and survival were hired to make the drama as realistic as possible.
Jason Momoa plays the lead role of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader, and guardian. Momoa is well-known for his role as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," as well as roles in "Aquaman," "Stargate Atlantis," and "Conan the Barbarian."
Alfre Woodard plays Paris, an advisor and a priestess. Woodard has starred in movies that include "12 Years a Slave," "Annabelle," and "Captain America: Civil War," and she has had roles in several TV shows, such as "Luke Cage," "Desperate Housewives," and "State of Affairs."
The first three episodes of "See" will be available to watch on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world from November 1, with new episodes scheduled to roll out weekly, every Friday.
The streaming service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online via www.tv.apple.com. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, are eligible for one year of Apple TV+ for free.