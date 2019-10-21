YouTube App Adds HDR Support for iPhone 11

Sunday October 20, 2019 11:38 PM PDT by MacRumors Staff
Over the weekend, MacRumors forum users noted that the most recent YouTube App update added HDR support for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. YouTube has supported HDR on its iOS app since the iPhone X but has required updates to support new hardware.


To check to see if you are watching YouTube videos at their highest quality, you can simply press the three dots on the top right of the video, and you should see "HDR" options listed on supported videos. HDR options will also only be available on devices that support HDR.

Avatar
jcswim312
1 hour ago at 11:41 pm
I’ve noticed that YouTube tends to update their app pretty much every Sunday
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
56 minutes ago at 11:47 pm


It only took them a month to add HDR support for new iPhone


It’s taking Apple even longer to fix my Reminders, so yeah...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jezbd1997
41 minutes ago at 12:02 am


Nice new feature! I’ve noticed that YouTube tends to update their app pretty much every Sunday

It’s not exactly new the app just needed to be updated for the 11 if you read the article
Rating: 1 Votes
