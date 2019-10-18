Google Maps for iOS Gains Feature for Reporting Traffic, Accidents, Road Construction and More

Friday October 18, 2019 10:57 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Google Maps for iOS is gaining a new feature today that's designed to allow people to report crashes, speed traps, and traffic slowdowns right from their iPhones.

Reporting traffic accidents and slowdowns has long been a feature on Android and now it will also be available for iPhone users to contribute to Google's crowd sourced incident reporting.


Google is also introducing the ability to report on several kinds of new incidents, including construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects in the road, which will mean that Google Maps users will be notified when there is an upcoming traffic hazard.

Reporting an incident can be done by tapping on the "+" sign in Google Maps and the selecting "Add a Report." The new reporting feature will be rolling out to iOS users this week.

C DM
C DM
1 hour ago at 10:59 am
Sounds like more of Waze features are getting integrated into Google Maps.
Avatar
steve217
54 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Will this be available for Hong Kong?
Avatar
dannyyankou
58 minutes ago at 11:01 am


Waze clone

Well considering Google owns Waze...
Avatar
Awsaim
20 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Anyone know if this works in CarPlay?
