Google Maps for iOS Gains Feature for Reporting Traffic, Accidents, Road Construction and More

Reporting traffic accidents and slowdowns has long been a feature on Android and now it will also be available for iPhone users to contribute to Google's crowd sourced incident reporting.
Google is also introducing the ability to report on several kinds of new incidents, including construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects in the road, which will mean that Google Maps users will be notified when there is an upcoming traffic hazard.
Reporting an incident can be done by tapping on the "+" sign in Google Maps and the selecting "Add a Report." The new reporting feature will be rolling out to iOS users this week.