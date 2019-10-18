Apple Releases Beats Studio3 and BeatsX in New Colors, Adds New Lightning to 3.5mm Cable

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in the Camo Collection are identical to prior Beats Studio3 headphones with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling Technology, a built-in Apple-designed W1 chip, fast charging functionality, up to 22 hours battery life, and a $349 price point.
Along with the new Camo Beats Studio3 Wireless, Apple has brought back previously available colors of the BeatsX and Beats Solo3 headphones. The Beats X earphones in the Defiant collection are back, available in black and red for the standard $99.95 price point.
As for the Solo3 headphones, Apple is once again selling its Satin collection, offering the headphones in Satin Silver and Satin Gold right alongside the Red, Rose Gold, and Black options.
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones include Apple's W1 chip for simple setup and device switching, fast charging, 40 hours of battery life, and a $199.95 price point.
Apple is also now offering a new Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable that's available in a black color option for $35.
Apple previously offered a Belkin branded Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable, but this new model is direct from Apple and also $5 more expensive than the Belkin version.