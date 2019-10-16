Apple Music, App Store, iCloud, Apple.com, and Other Services Experiencing Issues [Resolved]

Wednesday October 16, 2019 10:34 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
While not yet reflected on Apple's system status page, a number of Apple services are currently experiencing downtime or slow performance, including the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and the iTunes Store. Apple's website is also experiencing some issues, including its developer portal being unavailable right now.


The issues span multiple countries and extend to Apple's Mail and TV apps. Not every user is affected, so your mileage may vary as Apple works through its server issues. We'll update as the situation unfolds.

Update - 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time: Apple's services and developer portal appear to be functional again.

miniyou64
41 minutes ago at 10:36 am
We need Steve Jobs to go MobileMe on these engineers
Kyle4
42 minutes ago at 10:35 am
This seems to be happening more frequently lately, I wonder why.
JosephKing
26 minutes ago at 10:51 am
I believe we can now safely say -- "Apple is doomed".
EdwardC
23 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Apple music acting up, switched to my Spotify account until they get this mitigated. First world issue resolved :)
