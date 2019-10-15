Persistent Kids Finding Loopholes in Apple's Screen Time Limits

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
A few of the loopholes and ways for parents to shut them down are documented on the site Protect Young Eyes, while these and others are frequently shared by kids through various social channels.
“These are not rocket science, backdoor, dark web sort of hacks,” says Chris McKenna, founder of the Internet safety group Protect Young Eyes. “It blows me away that Apple hasn’t thought through the fact that a persistent middle school boy or girl can bang around and find them.”Although Apple has been making tweaks and improvements to Screen Time since its launch, some of the loopholes kids have been using to work around Screen Time limits have gone unpatched. And while Apple declined to address specific issues related to Screen Time, the company noted that it's committed to improving the feature.
Apple spokeswoman Michele Wyman, in an emailed statement, said the company is “committed to providing our users with powerful tools to manage their iOS devices and are always working to make them even better.” Wyman did not comment on specific bugs and workarounds in Screen Time or the speed with which Apple addresses them.Apple rolled out Screen Time last year as part of iOS 12, and brought it to the Mac just last week with the release of macOS Catalina.
If only parents would...parent.
Kids will be kids.
How about giving kids flip phones until they are older? Why do they need an iPhone?
Clearly none of you people have kids....
There are competing apps that work far better than screentime, unfortunately they require an admin profile be installed on the device.
Screentime is legitimately the worst stock Apple app. (flamesuit on!) It's horrible and doesn't do what it's designed to do.
For instance, you can set Games to 1 hour... but it doesn't work for Fortnite, which is all the kids play. You look at the device and you're like "how did you play 9 hours of Fortnite today??"
I know... "take away the phone"... but then you can't call them or track them on the bus or see where they're driving, etc.
