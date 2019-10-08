New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone and iPad Users Seeing 'iTunes Store is Unable to Process Purchases' Error When Opening Apps

Tuesday October 8, 2019 8:56 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
"The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later."

If you are receiving this error when opening third-party apps on an iPhone or iPad today, you are not alone. We've been alerted to the issue by several MacRumors readers, and there are many more complaints flowing in on Twitter.


The cause of the issue is not yet known. Apple's system status page does not currently reflect any issues with the iTunes Store or App Store, but the page is often delayed. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

erthquake
erthquake
8 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Signing out of iTunes & App Stores on my iPhone didn't seem to fix it, but then I rebooted my phone and I no longer see the error.
