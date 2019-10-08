Deals Spotlight: Amazon Discounts 38mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 to $189 (42mm at $229)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In regard to Amazon's prices, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 on the retailer's website. If you're looking for the larger size, Amazon also has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3, priced at $229.00 in both previously mentioned case and band combinations.
The Apple Watch Series 3 launched in 2017 with an optical heart sensor, Digital Crown, dual-core S3 processor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. This was also the first generation to support cellular capabilities, denoted by models with a red Digital Crown, but Amazon's sale this week does not extend to these LTE models.
Head to our full Deals Roundup for a deeper look into all of the best Apple-related sales happening right now.