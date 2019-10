Deals Spotlight: Amazon Discounts 38mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 to $189 (42mm at $229)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon is discounting the 38mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 to just $189.00 this week, which is $10 below its previous Amazon list price andthe regular price tag of $279.00. Amazon has both the Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band on sale this week.In regard to Amazon's prices, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 on the retailer's website. If you're looking for the larger size, Amazon also has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 , priced at $229.00 in both previously mentioned case and band combinations.The Apple Watch Series 3 launched in 2017 with an optical heart sensor, Digital Crown, dual-core S3 processor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. This was also the first generation to support cellular capabilities, denoted by models with a red Digital Crown, but Amazon's sale this week does not extend to these LTE models.Head to our full Deals Roundup for a deeper look into all of the best Apple-related sales happening right now.