Apple's Refurbished Store Now Offering 2019 MacBook Air and Low-End MacBook Pro
Both of the new machines were first released in July 2019. The updated MacBook Air features a True Tone display, an updated butterfly keyboard that's more durable, and a lower price point.
As for the lower-end MacBook Pro, the July 2019 update brought Touch ID, a Touch Bar, faster processors, and a True Tone display to Apple's entry-level machines.
Pricing on the MacBook Air starts at $1,099 new and pricing on the entry-level MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Apple is offering discounted prices on both stock and custom configurations, with multiple options available. Discounts are right around 15 percent off.
The refurbished store is a little bit wonky at this time and isn't listing the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in the proper order, but it should be cleared up soon. For now, buyers will need to browse through the dedicated MacBook Pro and MacBook Air sections to find specific machines.
Stock will fluctuate on a day to day basis, so it can take some time for various configurations to show up. Refurbished models ship out right away and are available for delivery later this week.
All of Apple's refurbished products go through a rigorous refurbishment process before being offered for sale, which includes inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. Like new purchases, refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty that can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase.
For tips on purchasing a refurbished product, make sure to check out our guide.
