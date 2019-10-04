MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone Case and an Apple Watch Band From Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill's folio-style Bella Fino Edition Cases are available for Apple's newest iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, and are priced starting at $70.
Like all Pad & Quill cases, the Bella Fino Edition iPhone cases are made from full-grain American leather and are reinforced with UV-resistant nylon stitching. Each case will develop a unique patina over time with use, customizing it to each person.
The Bella Fino Edition has a slim design that adds just 0.28 inches to either side of the case, and it attaches to the iPhone though an interior snap-on case that attaches to the leather of the Bella Fino through 3M adhesive.
There are several card slots inside to hold six to eight credit and debit cards, and there's also a larger pocket that can hold cash. An elastic strap holds the case closed when the iPhone isn't in use, and there's a quick access window for holding a driver's license or ID card.
For all of the different case variations for each iPhone, there's an appropriately sized camera cutout that leaves the camera operational, plus wireless charging is supported. The Bella Fino Edition comes in multiple colors, including chocolate and blue, black and plum, black and gray, whiskey and blue, and whiskey and green.
Along with multiple iPhone case options, Pad & Quill also offers several Apple Watch bands, and the winners for the giveaway can choose either Pad & Quill's Lowry Cuff Edition or Pilot's Band, both of which are available for the 42/44mm Apple Watch models.
The Lowry Cuff Edition is a cuff-style Apple Watch with a cutout that allows the watch to connect to the skin for monitoring heart rate. It's made from full-grain leather with a soft pigskin lining, and it's able to fit wrists sized 125 to 215mm.
Priced at $99.95, the Lowry Cuff Edition comes in multiple colors and features either silver or black lugs to match the various Apple Watch models that are available, plus it has UV-resistant stitching, brass hardware, and rivet reinforcement.
Pad & Quill's Pilot's Band has a simpler design that's no less attractive, made from full-grain leather with pigskin lining. Like the Lowry, the Pilot's Band comes in multiple color options, each of which will develop a rich patina over time.
The Pilot's Band is priced at $79.95 and fits wrists sized 125 to 215mm. Its design is modeled after B-Uhren bands from WWII, and Pad & Quill says it's "nigh unbreakable."
We have three of the Apple Watch bands and three iPhone cases to give away to three MacRumors readers. Each winner will be able to choose one of the two Apple Watch bands and will be able to pick the Bella Fino case that will fit their iPhone.
To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.