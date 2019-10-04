Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Jony Ive Now Featured in London's National Portrait Gallery
Ive is pictured in a nearly all-white outfit on an outside ledge of the main Apple Park building, which he played a major role in designing.
National Portrait Gallery:
Jony Ive is one of the leading figures in contemporary design. Described by founder Steve Jobs as 'his creative partner' Ive joined Apple in 1992. From his early cutting-edge designs for the iMac and iPhone to realising the vision of Apple Park in 2017, his role has been central to Apple's progressive ambition and success. As one of a few portraits by Andreas Gursky and the only portrait commission he has undertaken for a public museum, this newest addition to our collection reflects a long-standing professional admiration between two leading creative figures.Ive:
I have been obsessed with Andreas' work for a couple of decades and vividly remember the thrill of our first meeting seven years ago. His very particular and objective presentation of what he sees, whether voluminous landscapes or the rhythm and repetition of supermarket shelving is both beautiful and provocative. Mindful that he rarely makes portraits, this is a conspicuous and particular honour for me.Gursky:
It was fascinating to take photographs in the new Apple HQ, a place that plays such a historically crucial role in our present and future. And above all, it was inspiring to work with Jonathan Ive within this setting. It was he who found the form for the technological revolution that was initiated by Apple and his aesthetic has left a mark on an entire generation. I admire his immense visionary power and have tried to express this energy in my portrait.Ive's portrait is on display in room 32 of the gallery. Entry to the gallery is free, but some special exhibitions cost money.
Ive has led Apple's design team since 1996. In his current role as Chief Design Officer, he has been responsible for all design at Apple, including the look and feel of Apple products like the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, packaging, and major architectural projects such as Apple Park and Apple Stores.
In June, Apple announced that Ive will depart the company as an employee later this year to form an independent design company named LoveFrom. Apple said it will remain one of Ive's primary clients.
"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
*Sigh* "I don't want to be a painter anymore."
[ Read All Comments ]