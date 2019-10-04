New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Launches Repair Program for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus Over Power Issues

Friday October 4, 2019 3:11 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple today launched a new repair program for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices that may fail to power on due to a faulty component. Affected devices were sold between October 2018 and August 2019, and users can check their serial numbers on Apple's support site to see if their devices are part of the affected batches.


Customers with an eligible iPhone model can have their device repaired free of charge by Apple or at an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Affected customers can contact Apple support for a mail-in repair, visit an AASP, or visit an Apple retail store.

Affected devices are covered for two years from the date of first retail sale of the unit. Repairs may be limited to the original country or region of purchase.

