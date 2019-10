Deals: Save 15% Sitewide on Pad & Quill, Get the 256GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro at Its Lowest Price, and More

Sitewide Pad & Quill Sale

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro Sale

Sprint iPhone XR Offer

New deals have appeared today as we head into the weekend, including a low price on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a sitewide discount code at Pad & Quill, and a Sprint iPhone XR offer. We've listed each of these sales below, so be sure to browse them before they expire.You can on Pad & Quill's website by entering the promo codeduring the checkout process. This will take 15 percent off your order total, and can be used on any item on the site.Pad & Quill sells a variety of Apple accessories, including cases for the new iPhone 11 family of devices, iPad cases, MacBook cases, leather bags, and other items like Apple Watch bands. Head to Pad & Quill soon to check out the company's accessories.Amazon is matching an all-time-low price for the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro , priced at $949.99, down from $1,149.00. To see this price, you'll have to add the iPad Pro to your cart and then head to the checkout screen on Amazon, otherwise the price is displayed as $1,070.90 on Amazon.This is the lowest price currently available among the major Apple resellers. Apple revamped these iPad Pro models last year with an edge-to-edge display, no Home Button, a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID support, and the A12X Bionic chip. Orders on the 256GB iPad Pro will arrive in mid October.Sprint has a new offer on the 64GB iPhone XR this week, discounting the price of the smartphone to $8/month when placed on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease plan and on a new line of service. The discount will be received in the form of a $17/month bill credit within two bills.Sprint still has a few other offers from September as well, including Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models for half off . When purchasing a Series 5 model on a 24-month Installment Billing agreement, new watch plan activation, and on an account that already has one smartphone, you can get 50 percent off Apple Watch Series 5 via monthly bill credits.More Apple-related sales and discounts can be found in our full Deals Roundup