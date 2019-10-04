Deals: Save 15% Sitewide on Pad & Quill, Get the 256GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro at Its Lowest Price, and More

Sitewide Pad & Quill Sale
You can save 15 percent sitewide on Pad & Quill's website by entering the promo code MR15 during the checkout process. This will take 15 percent off your order total, and can be used on any item on the site.
Pad & Quill sells a variety of Apple accessories, including cases for the new iPhone 11 family of devices, iPad cases, MacBook cases, leather bags, and other items like Apple Watch bands. Head to Pad & Quill soon to check out the company's accessories.
12.9-Inch iPad Pro Sale
Amazon is matching an all-time-low price for the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($200 off). To see this price, you'll have to add the iPad Pro to your cart and then head to the checkout screen on Amazon, otherwise the price is displayed as $1,070.90 on Amazon.
This is the lowest price currently available among the major Apple resellers. Apple revamped these iPad Pro models last year with an edge-to-edge display, no Home Button, a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID support, and the A12X Bionic chip. Orders on the 256GB iPad Pro will arrive in mid October.
Sprint iPhone XR Offer
Sprint has a new offer on the 64GB iPhone XR this week, discounting the price of the smartphone to $8/month when placed on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease plan and on a new line of service. The discount will be received in the form of a $17/month bill credit within two bills.
Sprint still has a few other offers from September as well, including Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models for half off. When purchasing a Series 5 model on a 24-month Installment Billing agreement, new watch plan activation, and on an account that already has one smartphone, you can get 50 percent off Apple Watch Series 5 via monthly bill credits.
