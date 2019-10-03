Adobe Launches Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2020

Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 feature updated Adobe Sensei AI technology, new guided edits for walking users through various features within each app, and updated ways to share content.
Since the 2019 version, opening up the Home Screen in Photoshop and Premiere Elements has shown automatically generated photo and video slideshows with different effects powered by Adobe Sensei.
In 2020, there are new effects like Black and White Selection, Pattern Brush for overlaying patterns on photos, Painterly for interesting masking and crops, and Depth of Field for blurring backgrounds to bring out subjects.
Photoshop Elements has new editing features that users can take advantage of for quick but powerful edits. There's an option that will automatically colorize black and white photos or tweak the colors in an existing color photo.
With one-click subject selection, users can select the subject of a photo with a click and then apply an effect or cut out a subject to put it in another photo.
There's a new skin smoothing feature that will automatically smooth and refine the skin of a subject in a photo using Adobe Sensei technology, and Adobe has added several new Guided Edits (aka tutorials). Guided Edits include making unwanted photo objects vanish and adding creative sparkle to photos using pattern brushes.
New this year is an option to create and order more than 140 items using photo prints from Fujifilm Prints and Gifts service (U.S. only), which is now built into Photoshop Elements.
Premiere Elements 2020 has been updated with a Reduce Noise effect that makes videos more crisp, cutting down on noise in low light videos. There are also several new Guided Edits for creating time-lapse videos, replacing static skies with moving skies, and filling the frame to match the video (such as when a video is taken in portrait orientation).
Also new to Premiere Elements is a Smart Tags feature for identifying the content in videos, and HEIF and HEVC support.
For more on what's new in Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020, make sure to check out Adobe's website. The updates are available for purchase from Adobe for $99 each starting today, with bundle and upgrade pricing available.