Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Apple Stores Celebrating the World's Largest Drawing Festival With Free Art Sessions Throughout October
During the Today at Apple sessions, participants will use the new Adobe Fresco app on the iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil to draw colorful faces and objects, create an abstract painting, and more. Each session is between 60 and 90 minutes in length, with free registration available on Apple's website.
The Big Draw sessions include:
- Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji: Kids will learn fun ways to create their own emoji. We'll show them how to draw colorful faces and objects. They'll get hands-on using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad with Apple Pencil to draw an emoji to take home. Devices will be provided.
- Art Walk: Discovering Color: Collect the colors you observe on your walk to capture your own color palette. Using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, you'll combine them to create an abstract painting to take home. Devices will be provided. Recommended for all skill levels.
- Art Walk: Drawing from Observation: Transform the way you observe and sketch the world around you. We'll show you how being mindful of people, objects, or places in your surroundings will help you add interesting details to your drawings using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil. Devices will be provided. Recommended for all skill levels.
The Big Draw sessions begin today and run through October 31.