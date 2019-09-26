'Rome: Total War – Alexander' Coming to iPhone on October 24 for $4.99

As with the previous Creative Assembly conversion, the iPhone release of Alexander promises a full port of the original desktop game, supplemented by intuitive touch controls, enhanced Retina graphics, and mid-battle autosaves.
A century before the events of ROME: Total War, Alexander ascends the Macedonian throne and embarks upon an audacious campaign to conquer the all-powerful Persian Empire. Players will lead their armies to unify the Greek city states, and then march across Central Asia, routing all enemies along the way, before establishing their legend as Alexander the Great, the most remarkable general of classical civilisation.ROME: Total War – Alexander for iPhone 5S and later models, including the iPod touch (6th Generation), will be available exclusively via the App Store for $4.99. The game can be played without ROME: Total War, which is available on the App Store now for $9.99.