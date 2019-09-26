10.2-Inch iPad Now Available for Purchase at Select Apple Stores

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
This system enables customers to purchase the 10.2-inch iPad on Apple.com in advance and select a 30-minute window to pick it up at an Apple Store. The tool can also be used to monitor inventory of the 10.2-inch iPad at Apple Stores based on ZIP or postal code, with stock available at many locations today.
To check if Apple Stores in your area have stock, head to the 10.2-inch iPad purchase page on Apple's website, configure your desired model, select "check another store" under "pickup," and enter your ZIP or postal code.
When you get to the Apple Store, let an employee know you have an order to pick up. Make sure to bring a valid government-issued photo ID with you. Apple also sometimes provides a QR code that can be added to the Wallet app for convenience and quicker check-in, but this is optional.
Alongside in-store pickups, the 10.2-inch iPad is now available for walk-in purchase in many countries. Availability will vary by store, so we recommend calling ahead to confirm your desired model is in stock.
Apple unveiled the 10.2-inch iPad at its September event earlier this month. The 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the 9.7-inch iPad it replaces, with the same A10 Fusion chip and Apple Pencil support, but it has a larger display and a Smart Connector that enables support for Apple's full-sized Smart Keyboard.
10.2-inch iPad pricing starts at $329 in the United States, in line with the 9.7-inch iPad.