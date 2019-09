Apple Previews Latest Mexico City Store With Large Sliding Glass Doors, Opens Friday

We are thrilled to open our stunning new store in central Mexico City and now welcome even more customers to Apple across this bustling city. Our amazing team can't wait to welcome everyone to Apple Antara for the first time on Friday.

Apple today previewed its new retail store in Mexico City's upscale Polanco district ahead of its grand opening later this week. Apple Antara features a pavilion design with large 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors that create a 20-foot-wide entrance, complete with curved corner glass panels allowing natural light to flow into the store. Inside, there is also a Forum and 8K Video Wall for Today at Apple sessions, nestled among indoor trees.Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien:Apple Antara opens Friday, September 27 at 5:00 p.m. local time and will become Apple's second retail store in Mexico