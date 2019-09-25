New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Previews Latest Mexico City Store With Large Sliding Glass Doors, Opens Friday

Wednesday September 25, 2019 8:50 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today previewed its new retail store in Mexico City's upscale Polanco district ahead of its grand opening later this week.



Apple Antara features a pavilion design with large 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors that create a 20-foot-wide entrance, complete with curved corner glass panels allowing natural light to flow into the store. Inside, there is also a Forum and 8K Video Wall for Today at Apple sessions, nestled among indoor trees.

Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien:
We are thrilled to open our stunning new store in central Mexico City and now welcome even more customers to Apple across this bustling city. Our amazing team can't wait to welcome everyone to Apple Antara for the first time on Friday.
Apple Antara opens Friday, September 27 at 5:00 p.m. local time and will become Apple's second retail store in Mexico.

Avatar
RickInHouston
10 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Large sliding glass doors. Mexico City climate. Most all glass exterior.

Is the previous GIANT wind farm suppose to cover the air conditioning cost? How does that work?
Rating: 1 Votes
techpr
techpr
27 minutes ago at 09:06 am
And still no Apple Pay in Mexico.
Rating: 1 Votes
smuzzy
smuzzy
35 minutes ago at 08:57 am
This is a huge step up from the existing CDMX store. Good to finally have something befitting the largest city in North America.
Rating: 1 Votes

