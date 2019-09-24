Deals Spotlight: 2019 27-Inch iMac With 8GB RAM/1TB Fusion Drive Discounted to $1,749 (Lowest Ever)

Tuesday September 24, 2019 6:52 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has debuted a new lowest-ever price on the 27-inch iMac from earlier this year. The retailer has discounted the model with a 3.1GHz 6-Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB Fusion Drive to $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

This week's sales also include a few other 27-inch models, and one 21.5-inch model, all relating to the latest 2019 refresh of the iMac line. You can find all of these discounts rounded up in the list below.

2019 iMac Sale


Apple updated the iMac line in March of 2019 with 8th and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, upgraded Radeon Pro Vega graphics options, and faster 2666MHz memory. Apple said the 21.5-inch iMac is up to 60 percent faster than the previous-generation model, while the 27-inch iMac is up to 2.4 times faster.

