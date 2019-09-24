Deals Spotlight: 2019 27-Inch iMac With 8GB RAM/1TB Fusion Drive Discounted to $1,749 (Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This week's sales also include a few other 27-inch models, and one 21.5-inch model, all relating to the latest 2019 refresh of the iMac line. You can find all of these discounts rounded up in the list below.
2019 iMac Sale
- 21.5-inch, 3.0 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 27-inch, 3.0 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- 27-inch, 3.1 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
Head to our full Deals Roundup for more information on the latest Apple-related sales.