Apple Pay is Coming Soon to Swedbank, One of Sweden's Largest Banks

When available, users will be able to add their Swedbank credit cards to the Wallet app by tapping the plus button in the top-right corner. Apple Pay can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, and it is also accepted by select apps and websites.
Apple Pay launched in Sweden in October 2017, and once Swedbank rolls out support, up to 4.1 million more customers will gain access to the service in the country. Apple Pay will be available in more than 40 countries and territories by the end of 2019, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
(Thanks, Poy!)