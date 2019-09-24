Apple Music Launches 'Lyrics to Live By' Video Series to Promote New Real-Time Lyrics Feature

Part of iOS 13, which was released last week, real-time lyrics lets Apple Music listeners view song lyrics in a karaoke-style while songs are playing, and the new dedicated page serves to showcase the new feature.
According to the page's description, "Lyrics to Live By" is intended to "celebrate this new frontier in the listening experience."
"Whether it's today's biggest artists telling the personal stories behind the indelible lines that double as invaluable life advice, or robust playlists showcasing the sharpest lyricists in the history of music, you'll have a whole new appreciation for that your favorite artists are saying, not just how they're saying it."The page also includes a "Modern Masters" playlist series with songbooks from a variety of artists, including Jack Antonoff, Benny Blanco, Brody Brown, J Kash, Bonnie McKee, Julia Michaels, Victoria Monet, Ed Sheeran, Sia, Chris Stapleton, Starrah and Ryan Tedder.
Lastly, further down the page there's a section called "Songwriting Gods and Goddesses" highlighting selections from Apple Music's "Essentials" playlists.