Apple Devices Continue to Earn Highest Customer Satisfaction Score Among PC and Tablet Makers

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
In the 2019 Household Appliance and Electronics Report, Apple earned an ACSI score of 83, the same score that it had in 2018. Apple's overall satisfaction score was higher than scores from Samsung (81), Amazon (79), HP (78), Acer (77), and others.
In the overall industry rankings, Apple stays on top for a second year with a stable and high ACSI score of 83, and its customers have by far the highest expectations. Despite a 1% downturn, Samsung keeps second place at 81 and no longer ties with Amazon, which falls much further. Amazon tumbles 4% to 79, just a point above the industry average. Among the three leaders, Apple demonstrates an advantage across all aspects of the customer experience, but it still lags both Samsung and Amazon for value.The ACSI says that Samsung is the "industry leader" when it comes to the desktop segment with Apple in second place, but Apple devices win out when it comes to laptops and tablets, earning it the top overall score.
As with last year, Apple earned best-in-class ratings for everything from device design to features and available apps. Apple, says ACSI, demonstrates an advantage "across all aspects of the customer experience."
When it comes to overall customer satisfaction, desktop PCs, notebooks, and tablets still lag behind overall smartphone satisfaction, but amid larger machines, desktop computers have higher levels of customer satisfaction.
To create its scoring system and compile device scores, the ACSI uses data from interviews with approximately 300,000 customers to analyze customer satisfaction with hundreds of companies across dozens of industries.
Something isn’t adding up. Oh well.
Well, the masses have voted with their wallets.
That’s funny. According to comments on forums and social media, Apple is overpriced, non-innovative garbage. Apparently Samsung and Google offer a lot more than Apple does or ever could.
While a small but vocal minority bash Apple online, the rest do what really counts - buy the products which work best for them, and there you have it.
It's almost as if having bigger numbers on your spec sheet doesn't translate to a better end user experience or something..
Vocal minority vs silent majority.
It is overpriced, non-innovative garbage, but that's what we like about it.
It's because we are sheeple, praising Apple despite our sub-par experience :) (/S)
Generally robust products with little or no service needed, lasting years and years (my mother’s 2008 iMac still runs flawlessly, even its original mouse).
