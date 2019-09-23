Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 6.1 to Developers

Monday September 23, 2019 10:07 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.1 beta to developers, a little under a week after releasing the watchOS 6 update with full App Store, new Apple Watch faces, and more.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

It's not yet clear what features will be introduced in the watchOS 6.1 update, but we'll be updating this article when we find out.

Banglazed
16 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Support Series 1 & 2
btrach144
10 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Please don’t forget about series 1&2 owners Apple!
