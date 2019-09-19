Apple Now Planning to Release iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 24

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Thursday September 19, 2019 10:33 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple will release the upcoming iOS 13.1 update and iPadOS on September 24 instead of September 30 as previously planned, according to updated information on its iOS 13 and iPadOS preview pages.

Following the company's September 10 event, Apple initially said that iOS 13.1 and iPadOS would come on Monday, September 30, but the updates will now be just under a week earlier.


The earlier release of iPadOS will allow iPad users to get iOS 13 features on their iPads quicker, with access to Apple Arcade, Dark Mode, and more, while the iOS 13.1 release will bring missing iOS 13 features like Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA.

Apple hasn't made it clear if there will be an iPadOS 13 release, but given that the update is coming on the same day as iOS 13.1, the first version of iPadOS may be iPadOS 13.1.

C DM
6 hours ago at 10:47 am


It’s because it’s pretty much unusable...

It's pretty much quite usable for most. If it really wasn't there wouldn't be much of a point to even release it.
TheSkywalker77
6 hours ago at 10:36 am
After pestering my friends to update to iOS 13 I’m excited to see their reactions when they need to update again in about 5 days.
aesc80
6 hours ago at 10:40 am
Dear Apple,

WTF?!?!?

- Signed,
App developers still dealing with your iOS 13.0 trash
Bustycat
6 hours ago at 10:39 am
This should be unbelievable for Android users.o_O
Maclver
6 hours ago at 10:35 am
So is 13.1 Beta 4, technically GM?
digitalexplr
6 hours ago at 11:28 am


Then your probably not using the mail app, because that's plain broken and other than that I suggest you check the IOS 13 subsection of this site to see all the kind of problems people here are noticing.

I am well aware of the issues some are having with the email app. I am not one of them. I have had no issues with the email app with any of the 13 or 13.1 betas and I use the app multiple times a day.

The email app is not "plain broken" for everyone.
Squuiid
5 hours ago at 12:04 pm
It’s rather obvious when you think about it why Apple released this today.
They had to put iOS 13 GM on the new iPhones weeks in advance in order to be able to manufacture and ship them in time for their launch date (tomorrow).
Old devices MUST have iCloud backups on the same iOS version as the new devices in order to transfer settings.
Those getting new iPhones need to have their old devices on iOS 13 so it was released today, despite being somewhat buggy.
There are no new iPads being launched tomorrow and so with iPadOS there was no reason to release 13 for iPads. Those go straight to 13.1 when it’s ready in a few days.
gigapocket1
6 hours ago at 10:46 am
Might as well just have released iOS 13.1 from the jump
Cristim74
5 hours ago at 12:14 pm
I don't really understand what are you people complaining about (bugginess).
If I was not running them and just by reading this thread I would think it's an unusable OS.
But I'm running iOS 13 GM on my iPhone 8 Plus and iPadOS 13.1b4 on my iPad Air 2, both with 0 problems.
abi12a
6 hours ago at 10:39 am
What about HomePod?
