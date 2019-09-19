Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
First iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 Orders Begin Arriving to Customers in New Zealand
It's just after 8:00 a.m. in New Zealand, and customers who pre-ordered an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, or Apple Watch Series 5 are beginning to receive their shipments and have started sharing the first customer photos of the devices on Twitter, Instagram, reddit, and the MacRumors forums.
There are no Apple Stores located in New Zealand, so customers in Australia will be the first to be able to purchase an Apple Watch Series 5 or new iPhone 11/11 Pro model from an Apple retail location.
Available stock in Australia should give us some idea of what we can expect in other retail stores around the world as it rolls around to September 20 in other countries. Many iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models sold out early this year, so there are customers who may be hoping for in store stock.
Following New Zealand and Australia, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 sales will kick off in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and finally, North America. Apple Stores globally will be opening up at 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.
This includes Apple's new Fifth Avenue Store, which has been entirely overhauled and will be reopening for the first time since 2017 on September 20.
@MacRumors Teh shiny haz landed in NZ pic.twitter.com/fmQg49vR2E— Andrew Ecclestone (@openpolicynz) September 19, 2019
Apple is likely to have some stock available for walk-in customers at most of its retail locations around the world, but supplies of some devices, such as the 11 Pro and Pro Max in the new Midnight Green color, could be limited. As always, customers hoping for a new device on launch day should try to get to the Apple Store early.
Green. #iPhone11 #iPhone11ProMax pic.twitter.com/HPoQExUIaN— Virgil de Balkans (@varvanitas) September 19, 2019
Other retailers, including carriers and big box stores, should also have some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max models to offer up to customers.
In the United States, the first new device deliveries will take place on the east coast starting at 8:00 a.m.
Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors both tomorrow and throughout next week, because we'll have plenty of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 coverage to share with our readers.