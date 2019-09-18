Apple-Owned Shazam Updated With Dark Mode Ahead of iOS 13 Launch

Following the update, Shazam will be displayed in Dark Mode whenever Dark Mode on an iPhone is enabled.
Today's Shazam update also allows users to long press on any track in the app to add it to a favorite streaming app or share it with friends. Swiping two fingers on a list of tracks will also now select them to allow them to be added to a playlist.
We know you're ready for iOS 13 - so is Shazam! Now you can Shazam in style with Dark Mode.Apple purchased Shazam last September, and after the acquisition, removed all ads from the app and made it free. Shazam can be downloaded from the iOS App Store, though the song identification feature of the app is built right into the iPhone when asking Siri to identify a song. [Direct Link]
