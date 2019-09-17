New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Vintage Prototype Macintosh Portable M5120 Shown Off in New Photos

Tuesday September 17, 2019 12:16 pm PDT by Juli Clover
It's always interesting to get a look back at Apple's past, especially when it comes to prototype devices that were never actually released to the public, so we thought we'd share some photos of a restored Macintosh Portable M5120, sent to us by Sonny Dickson.


Unlike the launch version of the Macintosh Portable, which was sold in the late 1980s in a beige color, this model is a prototype made from a clear plastic material. It's been restored and it is one of only six that are known to exist.


When it was released, the Macintosh Portable was priced at $7,300 and it was the first Mac powered by a battery. Despite the name, the Macintosh Portable weighed in at a whopping 16 pounds, but it was still more transportable than standard computers of the era.


There are no screws in the Macintosh Portable and it was designed to be taken apart with just the hands, a feat not possible with current laptop computers. It featured a 9.8-inch black and white active matrix LCD display, 9MB SRAM, a 1.44MB floppy disk drive, a typewriter-style keyboard, and a trackball setup that allowed the trackball to be positioned at either the left or the right.


A hinged design let the display be closed up over the keyboard when not in use, reminiscent of more modern laptop designs, and there's a built-in handle. The battery inside was a lead-acid battery, which, when the machines were launched, was able to last for approximately 8 to 10 hours.


Apple sold the Macintosh Portable alongside the Apple IIci, and it never really caught on due to its high price tag. After launching it in 1989, Apple made one followup version, the Macintosh Portable M5126, but it was discontinued just six months later, with Apple nixing the Portable line entirely in 1991.


After the Macintosh Portable was discontinued, Apple moved on to the PowerBook, which came out later that year.

[ 25 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
GeneralChang
32 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Am I the only one that would absolutely 100% buy a modern iMac or MacBook with a translucent plastic case? Yeah? M'kay...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
yurc
51 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Keyboard was looks better and sturdier than current MBP lol. Any info about their keyboard? Can someone confirmed those keyboards using ALPS mechanical switches or just standard rubber dome?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
rick3000
34 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
I like how even back then Apple though about the user experience by making the trackball work on the right or left.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
justperry
46 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
An iPhone weighs about a 1/40 of this and is *100.000 times as fast, how times have changed....:)


*If not more
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Vjosullivan
51 minutes ago at 12:23 pm

...it was designed to be taken apart with just the hands, a feat not possible with current laptop computers.

How times have changed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
guzhogi
39 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

An iPhone weighs about a 1/40 of this and is *100.000 times as fast, how times have changed....:)


*If not more

My first computer was a Mac LC with 4 MB of RAM, 40 MB hard drive, and a Motorola 68020 CPU. Today, I can get a MicroSD card that can hold 10,000x as much information, easy 100x faster, but less than 1/100 the space of the hard drive.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
b13o0r12e3
51 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
still got more battery life than my iPhone X
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]