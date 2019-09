New to Apple Watch Series 5 models is a built-in compass that allows users to see which way they are facing, complete with a new Compass app that displays heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and current elevation.In fine print on its website , however, Apple has indicated that Apple Watch bands with magnets "may cause interference" with the compass. This includes the Milanese Loop, Modern Buckle, and Leather Loop. Sport Bands, Sport Loops, Link Bracelets, Nike, and Hermès bands do not contain magnets.Magnetic interference can affect any compass, so this is not an Apple Watch issue, but something to keep note of while choosing a band.