MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station and Solar Charger

Jackery offers an entire lineup of portable power supply options, and the Jackery Explorer 500, priced at $500, is one of the higher-end options available with the most power.
The Jackery 500 features a pure sine wave AC outlet, a 12V/10A carport, and 5V/2.4A USB-A ports. It's able to power all kinds of appliances and accessories, including TVs, projects, small blenders, and more, so long as whatever's being charged is under 500 watts.
The carport and USB-A ports are able to charge all of your car appliances like car coolers, air pumps, vacuums, and more, plus power laptops, phones, and other electronics.
There's 518Wh of power available, which makes this ideal for providing power for a night of camping or having on hand in case of an emergency. All of Jackery's devices are UL certified.
It can be charged without electrical power using a Jackery Solar Saga 100W solar panel, priced at $349.99. The solar panel features high conversion efficiency up to 23 percent, and it works well with Jackery's Explorer line (160, 240, and 500 models) along with the HLS290 Power Station.
The solar panel is equipped with a USB-A port and a USB-C port so it can also directly charge and power small electronics. Charging the Jackery 500 Portable Power Station to full takes approximately 14 hours from the solar panel or 8 hours from a standard wall outlet.
For those who do not win, Jackery is offering a $100 discount on the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station.